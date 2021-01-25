Press Releases of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: LCB Worldwide Ghana Ltd

LCB Worldwide, GHS move to curb COVID-19 at funeral of former president Rawlings

CEO of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu

Renowned crisis management company, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has initiated a giant move aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 as the nation mourns the passing of the first president of the 4th Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



To this end, the company has disinfected the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) where the funeral of the former president is being held.



The company has also mounted modern state-of-the-art disinfection tunnels at the funeral grounds to ensure that all visitors to the grounds are disinfected before they enter the premises.



The walk-through tunnels, several of them positioned at the entrance of the Accra International Conference Centre, have been set up in such a way that guests who arrive at the funeral grounds walk through them and the organic chemicals sprayed on them as they move.



The disinfection comes in handy, as concerns have raised about the spread of COVID-19 during the funeral of the late president following the huge number of guests who are expected to attend the event.



The Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu in brief interaction with the media said the gesture was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



"We have been at the forefront of helping and doing our best to combat this deadly pandemic since last year and we’re not relenting. We carried out several disinfection exercises including the hotels which were used as holding centres for persons who tested positive for the virus. Unfortunately, it has returned even more deadlier than the first one. As a company we believe we owe the Ghanaians a duty to lend a helping hand in these critical moments. We have made it a duty to ensure that we contribute to a successful funeral for our late statesman, the former president. As you can see, we have disinfected the entire premises and mounted state-of-the-art tunnels to ensure that every single guest attending the funeral is safe." Mr. Kareem opined.



The LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited Boss added that the company will carry out the exercise throughout the duration of the funeral of the late president.



The former president passed on, on November 12, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 73.



The state has drawn an elaborate 4-day funeral celebration for Mr. Rawlings from January 24 through to January 27.



LCB Worldwide specializes in Prevention Solutions and Disease Control at Airports, Ports and Border crossings. The company applies its proprietary disinfection delivery systems to control and kill infectious pathogens on humans, clothing, surfaces, baggage, cargo, containers, conveyors, goods and postal parcels by direct exposure to chemical or physical agents.



