Kejetia market set to receive 2000 prepaid metres from ECG

Business News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Traders at the Kejetia market in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region are set to receive 2000 prepaid metres from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



This comes after the traders requested for individual metres at the market.



The traders have on several occasions clashed with the management of the Kejetia market over the decision to use one bulk meter for the over seven thousand (7000) shops in the market.



Traders over the years complained that they pay exorbitant electricity bills due to the failure of the management of the facility to provide separate meters for shops within the market.



They have been resisting payment of payment of utility bills causing problems in the market



Following the resistance, the Minister of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe met the traders in early January and pledged to solve the issue.



True to his words, the General Secretary for the Combined Kejetia Traders Association, Reuben Ameh has confirmed the first batch of the meters has arrived.



Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, Mr Ameh said plans are far advance to install separate meters for traders at the facility.



"We requested about 8,000 meters and additional for individual shops, and I can now confirm to you that, first batch of the meters which is 2000 is ready”



"Traders will liaised with management of the facility and the Electricity Company of Ghana to ensure swift installation of the meters"



"We are very grateful to all stakeholders including Hon Dan Botwe, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA, and traders, among others for this development”