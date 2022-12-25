John Dumelo hails gains made by cedi

Business News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Entrepreneur, John Dumelo has hailed the appreciation of the cedi against the dollar.



He prays the cedi continues to make gains to help in 2023 projections.



John Dumelo made this known in a tweet.



He said, “I can see significant gains made against the dollar by the cedi. I pray it continues this way. We need some fx stability for 2023 projections”.



Per Bank of Ghana’s exchange rate, the dollar is selling at GH¢8 and buying at GH¢7.



The reason for the steady appreciation of the Cedi to the dollar cannot be readily explained but it could be remembered that the Vice President of Ghana predicted that the cedi will make huge gains.



At a function where he spoke, he said government was putting in place measures to ensure that the cedi makes huge gains.



He was optimistic that fuel prices will also drop drastically adding that living standards will come to normalcy.



