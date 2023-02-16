It's a palpable lie - Ato Forson counters claims that DDEP has been approved by parliament

Business News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has debunked claims that parliament has approved the domestic debt exchange programmme being embarked on by parliament.



According to him, during the presentation of the 2023 budget, the finance minister stated the House will be briefed when the fine details of the programme have been concluded.



However, when the finance minister appeared before parliament on February 16, 2023, the Deputy Majority leader, Afenyo Markin, asserted that the policy had undergone parliamentary approval.



Ato Forson said: "Mr Speaker, I heard the Majority leader say that parliament has approved the debt restructuring programme, Mr Speaker that is a palpable lie.



"I have with me the budget statement and economic policy of the government and I'll refer you to page 71, paragraph 278, it goes on to say that details of the debt exchange programme will be announced soon to the public and the investor community after the necessary engagement with the relevant stakeholders," he explained.



Ato Forson further intimated that since the beginning of the domestic debt exchange programme, parliament has not been consulted.



