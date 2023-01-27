Individual Bondholders petition Togbe Afede

Business News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Individual Bondholders Forum has petitioned Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State.



The bondholders want the traditional ruler to help them get an exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



They argue that an inclusion into the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme will destroy household confidence in Ghana’s financial system and securities market.



Convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum, Senyo Hosi in his remarks said: “Togbe the matter is an eye red matter and for someone who has led the capital market and being one of the players who birth the capital market, besides your royal place as the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, you are a pioneer in this industry, I do not want to believe this is your voice and the destination you assured us when your voice was heard back then."



“So we are here to petition your office, to petition you as an individual and the state of Asogli not to sit by and watch the lives of 6.5 million people devastated and subjected to shackles of penury. So our plea here is very simple, the steps being taken by the government are unsustainable and very unnecessary.”