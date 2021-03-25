In the midst of Coronavirus : How Jospong became Ghana’s saviour

Press Releases of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

The world in November 2019 became volatile to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has today let the globe deficient of over two million people. Wuhan in China has become a household name because that is where the virus is said to have erupted from killing nearly 30,000 residents of the Chinese old city.



Not China alone, but many other world leading economies such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Italy, Southern Africa and many more countries have counted more deaths than dollars in the recent past as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Current world statistics as reported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in a Situation Report states that, 106,433, 703 cases have been confirmed. The report says 2,323,147 people have been killed by the monstrous virus.



It indicated that Africa has confirmed so far 3,673,181 with Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia leading. Worldometer puts the world confirmed cases at 109,777,062 with 2,421,123 deaths and 84,330,810 recoveries.



Also, 22,872,794 cases are currently active with 97,745 constituting 0.4% being in a serious or critical condition.



Ghana our motherland has already confirmed 76,492 cases with 542 deaths and 68,100 recoveries.



These figures suggest Ghana is managing the virus well but what are the factors that contribute to the effective management?



From the scratch, government sourced some funding from the IMF to procure PPEs, educate the people and provide aid to the needy. Funds have been mobilised locally also for the purposes of PPEs and public education but many have blamed government for not doing enough in spite of the money received in the name of COVID-19.



While the government and by extension the New Patriotic Party (NPP) continues to find measures to curb the spread of the menace, the biggest opposition party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) continues to play their role of checking and have come out against some of their policies such as reopening of schools, businesses among others.



They describe the move as unpopular and criticised heavily the mode of supply of food to some communities as selective and partisan in the early days of the emergence of the pandemic.



The Jospong factor



Subsidiaries of the Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion Ghana Limited had carried out a couple of fumigation, disinfection and de-rating activities for the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and the key and popular programme in this direction is the one under the Ministry of Health (MOH) call the National Malaria Control Programme (NAMCOP) under the company name Vectorpes Ghana Limited.



Incidentally, many world best practices and economic leaders such as China, United States of America and elsewhere had embarked on mass disinfection exercises as measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Foresighted Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, owner of waste management giant in Africa, Zoomlion Ghana Limited had in stock over 7000 knapsack spraying machines and ten open spaced street sprayers called the boom spraying vehicles and a couple of hand thermal fogger machines, drones and canon atomizer machines which can spray the chemical to a 50 meters' radius instantaneously.



He had begun a corporate social responsibility disinfection of major facilities in the public and private universities when the waste management entrepreneur's company (Zoomlion) got called by his long time business partner the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to disinfect all markets and public places such as commercial streets and lorry parks, provide veronica buckets, liquid soap and many others to the MMDAs for these markets.



No sooner than later did the Ghana Education Services (GES) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) engaged Zoomlion to fumigate and disinfect all second circle schools both private and public across Ghana.



He then expanded the CSR project to disinfect all public and private universities and polytechnics alongside the GES programme. And that was done perfectly to the admiration of the Ghanaian populace especially teachers and school managers who praised government for the expression of concern about their health.



Government was to reopen schools for final year students in June, it therefore commissioned Zoomlion Ghana Limited to do a second phase of disinfestation of universities, polytechnics, university colleges of education, nurses training schools, senior high and technical and vocational schools and all basic schools throughout the country.



Amazingly, Jospong delivered the job satisfactorily in two weeks to meet the deadline of the GES and government. This exercise was repeated in October and November to pave way for school reopening for certain categories of senior high schools and basic schools and then again in January 2021.



Later, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Prison Services have all engaged the services of Zoomlion to disinfect their installations, offices and barracks among others. Just last week the company disinfected again all police facilities across Ghana.



Who is Jospong?



No matter the size of an animal the horns can never be too heavy for the neck to carry. In the same manner, for society to change which will definitely bring human change the burden lays with man. All men do have tremendous potentials to help change or shape society.



So do we all have the desire for good results from our efforts at all times. Most of us are all willing to work hard and to pay the price that success and happiness requires from mankind.



The case of this successful entrepreneurial giant is not different. Labour, huge risk-taking, sleeplessness and the honest fear of God has alas paid off. I am not in any way talking about Bill Gates of the United States of America (USA), neither am I referring to Steves Paul Jobs the business magnate also of the USA; and I am certainly not referring to Africa's business mogul, Aliko Dangote of Nigeria descent, I am actually writing about Accra based Ghana's hidden gem, the man of the moment, praised outside and vilified here in Ghana.



I am presenting to you readers the founder, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and owner of the African waste management barbican Zoomlion Ghana Limited Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong. He is revered by many as Ghana's most successful entrepreneur currently and the next big thing to happen to Africa and the world in general. Indeed, he is the citadel of Ghana's waste management infrastructural and technological developmental spheres.



Jospong as he is affectionately called, is a business magnate, investor and a serial entrepreneur. He is a lethal combination of genius, hard work and commitment. Born over four decades ago on March 20, Dr. Agyepong's zeal for business started in 1995, when he transformed his mother's small exercise book business into a Printing Press (Jospong Printing Press) now Appointed Time Screen Printing Press Limited, out of which today he has built a conglomerate.



His vision is to build his multinational company to become the most successful African holding company, leading in every sector they operate in. And he has executed this successfully thus by far giving the company a fresh and vibrant air of transformation.



He started building his business empire which has transformed into a conglomerate today with over 60 companies operating in 14 sectors of the economy including Waste Management, Banking and Finance; Education, ICT and Software Development, Printing and Publishing, Building and Construction, Manufacturing, Port Services and Logistics, Quarry and Mining, Oil and Gas, Agriculture and Agro Business, International Business, Hospitality and Multimedia among others.



In Ghana, he has presence in all 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs). Jospong operates in 6 African countries as well as China, India and Dubai among others.



Dr. Agyepong believes in in-depth management training and experience and therefore has been training his employees widely across the globe and admits it has been one of the major strengths of his conglomerate. His personality scores the down to earth par excellence accord. His humility has won the admiration of many.



At a gathering of the business community sometime back, in his usual soft spoken voice, he said, 'In 1995, when this dream started, I had no idea where the Lord was leading us, but today I am humbled by the achievements our company has chalked in keeping with our mission of improving lives'.



The veritable, charismatic, visionary and action-oriented leader leads his team diligently and makes sure that what is to be done is done diligently and appropriately. He has the acumen for a doer, very logical, decisive, prudent and critical in his problem-solving procedures. Creative and active minded he is. This man is always fixated on the brighter and broader prospects of endeavors rather than cosmetic considerations that retard progress.



Over the years, his conglomerate has employed a core staff of over 35,000 directly; and has created over 85, 000 job opportunities along the value chain.



In 2006, this humble servant, Dr. Agyepong revolutionized waste management in Ghana with the introduction of the famous Zoomlion Ghana Limited, utilizing simple modern technologies with very affordable prices which has made waste management an attractive venture. Today Zoomlion Ghana Limited provides 360-degrees integrated waste management solutions including the construction and management of solid and liquid waste treatment facilities in Ghana and beyond.



Indeed, Zoomlion's service charges to their clients in terms of waste lifting and landfill charges are said to be the least worldwide compared with the World Bank benchmark charges. This shows the human nature in which the company operates.



As he has always maintained, building a sustainable business for the future does not happen overnight, he usually will urge his team that “we must continue to work harder, in harnessing our collective efforts to build the future together, putting value on our human, intellectual and our financial capitals”.



Africa and especially Ghana has gain considerably from the dexterity and entrepreneurial capabilities of this affable man and stands to even gain more and in a better fashion by partnering with him to develop the nation. He has demonstrated that if given the push by government, he can do more to help his country and the continent. A typical example is the effort he has put in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.



Dr. Agyepong through the establishment of Zoomlion introduced the manual tricycle concept which has evolved to become the motorized tricycle and the borlar taxi for household waste collection in areas that have no accessible roads. The introduction of the skip truck and the communal container concept for rural waste collection stationed at the district capitals for communal waste collection together with the compaction trucks for municipal waste collection among others.



Some of the many achievements chalked by the waste entrepreneur are the following, this man singlehandedly constructed the Accra Sewerage Systems Limited at Lavender Hill to solve the over 100 years' direct dislodgement of faecal matter into the sea which positioned Ghana for the bad reason as the 7th dirtiest in the world, a similar waste water treatment plant is being constructed and near completion in Kumasi.



The conglomerate established the Achimota and Teshie Transfer Stations, the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) and introduced the Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) which is being replicated in all the regional capitals with Kumasi (Kumasi Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant) being completed and is operational which are all into waste material processing and manufacturing of organic fertilizer or compost for agricultural purposes and, recycles the plastics for domestic and export purposes.



Interestingly, in all of these Jospong has had difficulty getting the Government of Ghana to sign off-taker agreements for the facilities to become fully beneficial to the country and the business of it.



As an influential advocate in the transformation of his conglomerate, his sterling leadership and contribution to national and continental development has earned him recognition by governments and institutions including the award of the Order of the Volta, one of the highest honors in Ghana. Also, he was awarded a Lifetime African Achievement Prize in Sustainable Development in Africa.



Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong is a member of the Advisory Board of the Centre for African Studies of Harvard University, President of the Environmental Service Providers Association in Ghana, and a Council member of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI). Indeed, he has a long chain of remarkable awards for his achievement over the years that will require another piece.



He is naturally a great philanthropist and believes that giving back to society is fun and fulfilling. It is against this backdrop that he founded the Zoomlion Foundation (ZLG). Over the years, Dr. Agyepong has offered donations to many individuals and institutions to support a wide range of initiatives.



Notable amongst them is the 20 thousand dollars to support Noguchi Institute in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, Zoomkids Club made of environmental sanitation clubs operating in schools across the country are also provided grants towards payment of school fees for brilliant but needy students in Senior High Schools and Tertiary Institutions with over 1,000 clubs nationwide.



Additionally, school teachers who double as Zoomkids Club Patrons may obtain Scholarship assistance to pursue a postgraduate degree course at the African Institute of Sanitation and Waste Management (AISWAM-KNUST).



The Zoomlion Foundation also supports basic infrastructure development related to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) activities/ projects using simple innovative technologies. He also focuses on supporting individuals with very serious sickness and diseases and working to partner and support the under resourced public hospitals or community clinics, prisons, disability related organizations, orphanages, religious institution among others.



His benevolence has stretched to the supply of medical equipment to some notable teaching hospitals, construction of a Graduate Block for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), ultra-modern 72 seater toilet, an elevator, 30 mobile toilets and 50 waste bins for the Ghana Police Service at the Police Head Quarters and many more.



The 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was right when he postulated in the speech; 'Citizenship in A Republic', that it is not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.



The credit belongs to the man in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly……who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause, who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who have never known neither victory nor defeat.'



I am extremely excited about Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong's success story so far and truly I believe the best of him is yet to come. He has indeed blazed the trial of inspiration amongst the youth of Africa through his entrepreneurial skills and unrelenting will to succeed even when the odds are against him. The world should watch out for Africa's next big revelation after Aliko Danghotey.



















