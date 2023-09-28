Implement policies that will provide jobs for the youth – GFL to government

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has called on government to as a matter of urgency implement policies that will provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson, said the high unemployment rate was hindering the growth of the youth as their potentials remain untapped.



He said, "we are deeply disappointed by the lack of opportunities and high levels of unemployment that hinder the potential of this generation."



"Despite their education and skills, many of them are unable to find meaningful employment or start their own businesses due to a lack of support and an unfavourable economic environment. We urge the government to prioritize job creation and provide the necessary infrastructure and policies to foster opportunities for these millennials."



He therefore urged government to prioritize job creation and provide the necessary infrastructure and policies to foster opportunities for the youth.



Read below a statement by the Ghana Federation of Labour:



IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE DEMOCRACY HUB GROUP ON THEIR RECENT DEMO DEMAND OF GOOD GOVERNANCE.



Recently, a group comprising passionate and concerned Ghanaian youth, has expressed its deep dissatisfaction with the state of governance in a 3 day demonstration staged in capital, Accra. As representatives of the labour unions in Ghana, we believe it is our duty to stand up and speak out against the issues that hinder the progress and development of our beloved nation.



Ghana, a country with immense potential and a rich history, is facing numerous challenges due to ineffective governance.



The youth, who represent a significant portion of the population, are directly affected by these issues and are determined to demand accountability and positive change.



One of the key concerns we have is the rampant corruption that plagues our society.



Corruption not only drains the country’s resources but also undermines the trust and confidence of the people in the government.



We firmly believe that a transparent and accountable government is essential for the sustainable growth and prosperity of our nation.



Furthermore, we are deeply disappointed by the lack of opportunities and high levels of unemployment that hinder the potential of this generation.



Despite their education and skills, many of them are unable to find meaningful employment or start their own businesses due to a lack of support and an unfavourable economic environment. We urge the government to prioritize job creation and provide the necessary infrastructure and policies to foster opportunities for these millennials.



Another pressing issue is the inadequate provision of basic services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. We believe that, this generation deserves access to quality healthcare, affordable education, and well-maintained infrastructure that can support their aspirations and enable them to contribute to the nation’s progress.



It is disheartening to see these essential services neglected, leaving them and all of us as Ghanians, to bear the brunt of their absence.



In the spirit of constructive engagement, we express our willingness to collaborate with the government, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to find sustainable solutions.



We believe that by working together, we can overcome the challenges and build a brighter future for these youth in Ghana.



Our federation is committed to joining these young people in this movement for change.



Together, let us raise our voices, demand accountability, and work towards a better Ghana for ourselves and future generations.



