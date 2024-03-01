IMF closely monitoring events in Ghana over passage of anti-LGBTQ Bill

Business News of Friday, 1 March 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it is keeping a close eye on Ghana after lawmakers in parliament unanimously passed the controversial anti-LGBTQ Bill.



In a statement issued by the Fund and copied to Bloomberg, the global lender said it remains committed to fostering values of diversity and inclusion, adding that such principles are accepted within the institution.



The IMF noted, “Diversity and inclusion are values that the IMF embraces.”



“Our internal policies prohibit discrimination based on personal characteristics, including but not limited to gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation. Like institutions, diverse and inclusive economies flourish,” the IMF statement added.



While Ghana’s financial stability is currently linked to the IMF under a 17th bailout programme, the Fund emphasized that it is closely watching on as events unfold and will therefore refrain from further commenting until the bill is assented into law.



The IMF however pointed, should that happen, it will then assess the economic and financial implications of the decision by Ghana to pass the bill into law.



Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



