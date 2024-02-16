IMF Managing Director congratulates Dr. Amin Adam after his appointment as finance minister

Business News of Friday, 16 February 2024

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva has congratulated Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam following his appointment as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on February 14, 2024.



In a letter dated February 15, 2024 and copied to the minister, the IMF boss assured Dr. Amin Adam of its commitment to support his new role.



“Your leadership will be essential in sustaining Ghana’s reform effort and in further extending the current momentum of compelling program performance and gradual economic stabilization. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Ghana’s Minister of Finance”, the letter read.



“I would like to assure you of the International Monetary Fund’s continued commitment to support you in these endeavors. Please accept my very best wishes of success in your new role at a critical moment in Ghana’s history”, it added.



On February 14, 2024, Ken Ofori-Atta exited his role as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning after seven years.



This came after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a reshuffle of ministerial appointees in his final year in office.



Ken Ofori-Atta, who has served as finance minister for about seven years will now be replaced by Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, who served as Minister of State in charge of Finance.



