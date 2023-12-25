How National Security, NARCOC busted $10 million worth of cocaine at Tema Port

Business News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a collaborative effort involving the National Security Council (NSC), the Narcotics Control Commission (NARCOC), and freight forwarder Global Cargo and Commodities Ltd, new information has emerged regarding the discovery of $10 million worth of cocaine at the Tema port, as reported by the private newspaper Ghanaian Chronicle.



According to the publication, Global Cargo and Commodities Ltd, with support from NSC and NARCOC, oversaw the clearance of a consignment containing 50 containers of sugar from the Meridian Ports Services (MPS)-operated Terminal Three at the Tema Port.



This shipment was part of a larger consignment of 300 containers of sugar originating from Brazil and destined for a consignee in Ghana.



The journey of the narcotics-laden containers began on August 6, 2020, when the Mediterranean Shipping Company Ltd (MSC) vessel MV MSC Monterey departed Santos, Brazil, carrying multiple boxes, including the 50 containers shipped by Brazil-based Usina Santa Isabel and consigned to Trade Pass Gh Ltd in Ghana.



Upon docking at Terminal 3 of the Tema Port on September 13, 2020, and the initiation of the clearance process by Global Cargo and Commodities Ltd, NSC officials were alerted about a tagged container, prompting surveillance.



Upon closer examination of documentation, NSC and NARCOC officials, alongside the clearing agent, discovered the tagged container (number MSCU6889036 with security seal FJ08881031) during the discharge of sugar from various containers on September 11 and 12.



An analysis of six bags of sugar from the identified container revealed pellets suspected to be narcotics. Throughout the investigation, Global Cargo and Commodities Ltd cooperated fully with security agencies to trace the source of the illicit substances.



The seller of the 300 containers of sugar was identified as Sucden Middle East in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



The Bill of Lading, with the number MEDUST209567, listed Global Cargo and Commodities Ltd as the 'Notify Party' responsible for informing the buyer of the vessel's arrival.



The investigations further revealed that Tradepass Gh Ltd, chosen by the seller as the consignee, encountered issues with the Customs warehousing code.



Consequently, they turned to Global Cargo and Commodities Ltd to clear the fifty containers of sugar, as detailed in the Chronicle's investigations.



NAY/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.