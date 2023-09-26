Here are the list of government programmes spearheaded by Alan Kyerematen

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Since the New Patriotic Party took over the affairs of the nation in 2017, Alan Kyerematen was appointed as the Minister of Trade and Industry by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Alan Kyerematen, he introduced some innovative programmes during his tenure as trade minister.



He mentioned One District One Factory initiative, the introduction of new Integrated Customs Management System (UNIPASS) to enhance mobilization of government revenue, establishment of business resource centres and technology solution centers across the country to provide comprehensive business development solutions to micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



The former trade minister said the development of a national export strategy aims at achieving export revenue of $25 billion by 2030.



“On assumption of office of the NPP in 2017, under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I was appointed as Minister for Trade and Industry in the first term of the NPP administration, and was retained in the same position by the President in his second term,” he said.



“In spite of the limited budget put at my disposal during my tenure as Cabinet Minister, I was able to deliver significant achievements for the government and my country,” the former Trade and Industry Minister bemoaned



Below are the highlights of the programmes;



- One District One Factory



- Establishment of African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in Ghana



- Automobile Assembly and Component Manufacturing



- Business Resource Centres and Technology Solution Centers



- Integrated Customs Management System (UNIPASS)



- Creation of industrial Parks



- National Export Strategy



- Introduction of Business Regulatory Reforms and a Public-Private Dialogue mechanism.



On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Alan Kyerematen resigned from his position as the Minister of Trade and Industry to contest in the presidential race of the New Patriotic Party.



