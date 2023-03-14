Government planning to destroy my businesses - Ken Agyapong alleges

Business News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of orchestrating to destroy his businesses.



According to him, the government sent some immigration officers to one of his businesses to arrest some Indians who are working for him.



Speaking in an interview on UTV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Agyapong added that in spite of all the financial support he has given to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), it is a government led by the party which is trying to destroy him.



“I was told that the personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service went to Asante Sea (the MP’s company) to arrest the Indians operating the machines.



“I opened businesses during the era of Rawlings, I never experienced this, I opened businesses during the era of President Kufuor, I never experienced this, I opened businesses during the era of Mills, I never experienced this. I opened businesses during the era of Mahama, I never experienced this.



“And I spent more in the NPP than under Akufo-Addo’s leadership than any other person. And they are using this to sabotage and destroy my businesses,” he said in Twi.



He added that his recent outburst is not meant to run down the NPP government but to make the truth known to Ghanaians.



Watch the interview below:





IB/OGB