Government pays DKM customers in Sunyani

Some customers of the defunct DKM Diamond Microfinance Limited

Government has listed over 300 customers of the defunct DKM Diamond Microfinance Limited to paid their locked-up funds.



This comes a little over a week after former President John Dramani Mahama promised to settle aggrieved customers of defunct financial firms within a year if he is re-elected.



“I weep for the many who have lost their jobs, the many who have lost their businesses, the many who have lost their livelihood among others,” he expressed sympathies at the unveiling of his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, on Monday, July 27.



“I pledge on behalf of the NDC that we shall pay within one year all who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within one year. I promise.”



He said this will be done by creating a Financial Services Authority to protect customers’ funds.



“The Authority will oversee all financial products and services that are offered to consumers, and will effectively and efficiently prevent and stop the challenges that have confronted customers of Menzgold, DKM among others.”



But government has insisted that over 90 per cent of the customers have been paid since the assumption of office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A list sighted by 3news.com show that payment for customers in Berekum, Sunyani and Nkoranza will be made, starting Wednesday, August 5.



GCB Bank’s main branch at Sunyani will be the recipient bank for onward transfer to branches in the other two cities.



The payment will continue till Thursday, August 13.



Among the listed customers are women fellowships in Sunyani.

