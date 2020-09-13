General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Customers of defunct DKM to be paid in full by end of September – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Customers of defunct, Diamond Microfinance Limited (DKM) will be paid their locked-up funds in full by the end of September 2020, President Akufo-Addo has pledged.



This follows the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) decision to suspend the operations of DKM in 2015 for breaches in the Banking Act.



Addressing a gathering during a tour in the Bono Region, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the payment structure for all customers of the firm [DKM] will be done in full rather than installments.



“By the end of September, everyone who was owed by DKM will be given their money. We are going to make sure that all balances are paid in full. We are not paying in percentages like John Mahama’s government,” he promised.



Meanwhile, a total of 74,000 validated customers of defunct DKM Microfinance have fully been paid by the receiver, Madame Jemima Oware with 13,857 outstanding, the president earlier disclosed.



He said the outstanding amount due to be paid was GH¢283 million, adding that “The money is ready with the receiver and is she [Jemima Oware] has began paying customers.”



According to the President, 90,353 claims were acknowledged since DKM went to the receivership, out of which 1,393 were rejected, leaving 88,962 validated customers.



The President disclosed these during a radio interview with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Regional FM Station, Radio BAR in Sunyani on Thursday, September 10, 2020

