Government can punish CETAG for going on illegal strike - National Labour Commission

Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah, has said employers [government] of Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) have the right to punish them for embarking on what he termed as an illegal strike.



He said the posture of CETAG to continue with their strike despite several engagements was in contrast with the law.



Speaking on CitiFM's Eyewitness News, Mr Asamoah said the NLC will have to go to court to compel CETAG to go back to the classrooms if they still proceed on the unlawful strike.



He said, “The Commission has told you, don’t go, and you went, and it says stop what you are doing, and you say you won’t. Defying the orders of the Commission is an unlawful act. The Commission will have to resort to the court to compel them to go back to the classrooms if they still proceed on the strike."



"And then their employers will also have the right to punish them for proceeding with this illegal strike. Two wrongs do not make a right. The fact that the employer was in default doesn’t mean that you should also do that,” the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission has said.



Meanwhile, CETAG and the National Labour Commission are expected to engage on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.



On August 1, 2023, CETAG members from all 46 training colleges have been on strike.



They cited government’s failure to adhere to the National Labour Commission’s Arbitral Award and the negotiated conditions of service since May 2, 2023.



