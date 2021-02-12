Business News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Ghanaian businesses take advantage of COCOBOD’s Ghana Chocolate Week celebration to cash in

play videoSome of the cocoa products on display

Following the official launch of the Ghana Chocolate Week, some Ghanaian businesses have taken the opportunity to showcase their products made of Ghana’s number one commodity, cocoa.



Among other companies who have their goods on display are Niche Cocoa, Golden pods, Dr Janny ventures, Takai of Gihoc distilleries.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the CEO of Dr Janny ventures noted that her products exhibited included chocolate scrub, hair moisturizer, lip balm made of cocoa and so on.



She stated that her products soothe all skin types due to the organic ingredients used and are currently discounted because of the Ghana Chocolate Week.



Dr Janny said, “We have chocolate products; we have chocolate soap, chocolate scrub we have chocolate body moods...we have done intricate Designs with handmade soaps, Chocolate with the heart, chocolate with the gateway...to make your skin smooth and moisturizes your skin. Some are 15gh but we have reduced it to 10 because of this programme.”



A marketer for Takai liquor also pointed that with the alcoholic beverage, “It’s actually a cocoa and coffee-based product. This vals day, we decided that since it’s a chocolate month, we decided to bring this on board, partner with Ghana cocoa company...”



She urged lovers to patronize their products to present as gifts to their loved ones on Valentines Day.



“My message to the loved ones is stop buying the boxers, the handkerchiefs and all that, come in for Takai. We’ve already packaged this for you. It goes for 150, 200, 60 and 6 cedis,” she added.



The Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with COCOBOD and Cocoa Processing Company launched the 2021 National Cocoa Week aimed at promoting consumption of cocoa products and attracting investors into the local cocoa industry.



The week-long event is under the theme: Eat Chocolate; Stay Healthy; Grow Ghana.



