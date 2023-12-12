GhanaWeb Excellence in STEM will encourage more women - Ing Ayomah Amanu

Business News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The winner of the GhanaWeb Women Excellence in STEM, Monica Ayomah Amanu, has expressed satisfaction with the recognition she has received.



According to her, it is wholesome to note that her works were being seen and have been rewarded.



Speaking after receiving her award on December 8, she said: “I am very happy. I never knew as I’ve been working here and there, that someone is hiding somewhere looking at how busy I am and all that I’m doing, and has been able to nominate me and recognize me to be part of this event.”



On the growth of STEM among women in Ghana, she said more women and girls are showing interest in the area.



“We are fighting very hard to get more Women in STEM. The young ones are coming and as we have started, with this award it will encourage more women to join us,” she said.



The third edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards climaxed with winners revealed at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.



The event took place on Friday, December 8, 2023, to celebrate, appreciate, and bring to light the wonderful achievements of women who are pulling the strings in various sectors including male-dominated jobs and careers.



This year's edition, dubbed ‘Women of Change’ awarded women in competitive categories which included STEM, fashion, media, and communication, among others.



A man who has been a great support to women was also awarded in a competitive category.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was birthed in 2021 to recognize and celebrate individuals for being catalysts for progress and positive change while excelling in different spheres.



