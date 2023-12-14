GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Ellen Oduro talks about winning Women Excellence in Agriculture award

Business News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb on December 8, 2023, held its third edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.



This year’s edition focused on acknowledging women for their good works and the event saw several women being recognized for the role they play in society.



Among these women who were honoured included Ellen Oduro.



Ellen Oduro is known for her role in the agricultural sector and on the day of the event, she won the GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Agriculture award.



In an interview with GhanaWeb Reporter, Estey Atisu, Ellen Oduro stated why she was nominated for that category and won.



She mentioned that her nomination and win were influenced by the great passion she has for supporting people who have shown interest in being part of the agriculture sector.



“In Agriculture, I have a great passion for helping people from that angle. In any way I am able to motivate them, guidelines with new farmers to set up, I try my best to support them. I give free consultations to new farmers. Guidelines especially in rabbit farming, grasscutter farming, and poultry too”, she said.



The GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Agriculture winner did not forget to express her gratitude to GhanaWeb for honouring her as she encourages the platform to keep up with the good work.



“I’m so grateful for what the organizers have done because through them it has brought me this recognition and I pray that every ambition and plan they have, goes through. Some people may not even know but with opportunities like this encourage most of us to do more. So may God bless them”, she said.



Check out the interview below:







ED/NOQ