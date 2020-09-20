Business News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana to be exporter of solar - GCPP's Henry Lartey

GCPP flagbearer, Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has acclaimed Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey as it’s the presidential candidate for the 2020 presidential election.



The ceremony which also saw the swearing-in, national executives, and the launch of the manifesto of the party, was organized in Accra today, Saturday, September 19, 2020.



The candidate in his speech said the manifesto of the GCPP is hinged on two major sectors i.e agriculture and energy.



The agronomist said the GCPP would form a government with “Domestication’’ as its prime policy.



Dr Lartey, a renowned exporter of fruits and vegetables to Europe and Asia, said his administration would offer Ghanaian experts and artisans the opportunity and support to develop solar panels for export and also generate enough energy for industrial and domestic use.



According to him, the main objective is for Ghana to be a net exporter of solar energy, infrastructure and power to the entire world.



The GCPP Pan African University on Solar Energy for Research, which he stated will cost 7 billion dollars.



This he argued would yield the needed revenue to expand and improve sectors such as roads, education, health and security.



Dre. Lartey stated that his government would offer support and technical assistance to farmers, artisans, small and medium enterprises to be competitive through value addition to their products.



GHc 100,000 filing fee



Expressing his view on the GHc100,000 fee charged by the Electoral Commission, Dr. Lartey said the EC has the mandate to come out with the fee and he is not surprised at the fee ‘because some of the political parties charged GHc400,000 and so I was expecting the EC to charge GHc800,000. So if you cannot pay, withdraw, and don’t sit down and cry about it.”



On his part, the General Secretary Citizen Ato Dadzie said the GCPP will make the free SHS more accessible.



He described it as a laudable policy but said it needed to be enhanced to reach more beneficiaries and not just a selected few.



On the issue of the Okada legislation, he said it would be prudent to establish a company to produce the motorcycles in Ghana instead of importing them.



He said under the GCPP, the government will stop the importation of motorcycles by establishing companies to produce them.



On the one-district-one-factory policy, he said the GCPP will extend it to the constituency level by establishing one factory each in our constituencies to help create more jobs for the youth in Ghana.



The new GCPP government he added will start the manufacturing of electric cars in Ghana.



On Agriculture, the GCPP will revive all-state farms that are no longer in existence.



The GCPP was formed on June 18, 1996.



The party was founded by Mr Daniel Augustus Lartey, also known as Dan Lartey, after it received its final certification from the Electoral Commission (EC).





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.