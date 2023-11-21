Ghana to achieve continuous progress towards sustainable, eco-friendly digital future - First Lady

Business News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has said Ghana will continue to emphasize on the importance of making significant strides in advocating for sustainability across various sectors of the economy.



She cited the energy sector as an area that Ghana has excelled in West Africa with the establishment of a floating Hydro Solar Hybrid plant as part of efforts in diversifying the country’s energy mix.



Delivering remarks virtually at the 2023 Sustainability Forum organised by ICT giant Huawei, Rebecca Akufo-Addo said the plant will fuel a cashew factory in Bono Region while creating employment for about 800 citizens including women.



"The cashew plant will not only provide employment opportunities but also equip beneficiaries with the necessary skills set to make a living. The world is going green and projects such as the Hydro Solar Hybrid plant shows that Ghana is on the right path towards the realization of a sustainable and eco-friendly digital future,” she noted.



“I therefore believe that this cashew factory will build on the successes we have achieved as partners and contribute to the realization of a new rural economy where no one is left behind,” Rebecca Akufo-Addo added.



The first Lady of Ghana also commended Huawei for its relentless contributions, efforts and projects aimed at stimulating the Ghanaian economy particularly in the digital space.



“Together, we have worked tirelessly in building the skills capacity of females in rural areas. Over 6,000 students and traders have been trained in a period of two years and my Office is grateful for this collaboration with Huawei,” Rebecca Akufo-Addo expressed.



She also lauded Bui Power Authority and Meinergy for their support and initiatives to create employment for Ghanaians especially women.



Meanwhile, Veteran broadcast journalist, Kafui Dey also joined the Forum virtually to provide some insights into the projects aimed at realizing sustainability towards an eco-friendly future in Ghana.



The theme for the forum was; 'Thrive Together with Tech: Realizing Sustainable Development'.



In 2022, Huawei joined the ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition and pledged to bring connectivity to more than 120 million people across remote areas in more than 80 countries by 2025 by leveraging technologies and services such as 5G and AI.



So far, investments in broadband networks and other ICT infrastructure have been made to stimulate economies by encouraging entrepreneurs to start businesses and enabling companies to offer new services.



These measures, in addition to digital technology advancement, aim to protect the environment by reducing the environmental impact of economic development.



