Ghana's internet penetration rate reaches 71.94% in 2023

Business News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: ghanatoday.gov.gh

Ghana has seen a major increase in internet connectivity in 2023, with internet subscriptions rising to over 22.8 million.



This marks a significant increase from the previous years, with the penetration rate now at 71.94%.



The Deputy Director General of Technical Operations of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Prof. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng, announced this at the commemoration of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) in Accra on Wednesday.



He attributed the achievement to more people accessing the internet via various methods.



The achievement, according to Prof Yeboah-Boateng, was a huge step forward for the country as Ghana is now making great strides towards achieving a connected society.



He said the successes could not have been possible without the invaluable contribution of private sector consultants who provided support for these works.



He acknowledged the progress made in empowering LDCs to connect to the rest of the world, however, noting that more could be done to advance this goal of increasing internet access in the country.



“The government cannot do this single-handedly and this is the rationale behind the government’s creation of an enabling environment for investment and for the private sector to thrive.



“It is also worthy to acknowledge that in 2020, to project such investments and collaborations, the parliament of Ghana passed the PPP Act 2020, Act 1039; inter alia, to provide development through collaboration amongst public authorities and private parties for the provision of infrastructure and services,” he added.



He assured stakeholders of the government’s commitment to regulating electronic communications activities and services transparently to encourage investment and project stakeholders’ interest.



Mr Emmil Osei-Bonsu Jnr., the Board Chairman of NCA, said the WTISD offers a platform for shared responsibility in assisting Least Developed Countries (LDCs).



He emphasised that this collective effort aims to make 2023 a year of remarkable digital progress in LDCs, fostering a globally connected world where everyone, regardless of their location, can access and benefit from technology.