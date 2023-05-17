Ghana committed to Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project - Roads Ministry

Business News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: GNA

Abass Awolu, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highway, has indicated Ghana’s commitment to the implementation of the six-lane Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project.



He said the project was dear to the heart of the nation as it traversed one of its most important road corridors evaluated as high priority in the economic development of the country.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 19th Technical Experts and Ministerial Committee Meeting on the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project in Accra, on Tuesday, Mr Awolu indicated that Ghana would do all it could to ensure the implementation of the project.



“We, therefore, are keen in the progress of this project and we pray that all Member States continue to be committed to this goal,” he said.



The three-day meeting brought together Ministers in charge of Roads and/or Infrastructure established by the five Heads of State of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor member countries of Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and Togo.



The objective of the meeting is to enable the Committee to review the implementation progress of the project which involves the construction of a three-lane dual carriage highway, implementation of transport facilitation measures to improve intra-regional trade and a comprehensive economic corridor plan.



The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor covers a total distance of 1,028km and connects some of the largest and economically dynamic cities in Africa namely Lagos, Accra, Cotonou, Lome and Abidjan.



It also covers a large proportion of the population of West Africa and links very vibrant seaports, serving all the landlocked countries in the region – Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.



Ghana accounts for the longest section (576km) of the corridor, including a proposed 2.7km under tunnel from Ga East in the Greater Accra Region to Berekusu in the Eastern Region.



The project, when done, would generate economic and social activities, promote cross-border trade and integrate economies within the ECOWAS community.



It is being implemented by the ECOWAS Commission.



Mr Awolu said Ghana had commenced the sensitisation of stakeholders along the right of way to conscientise them on the importance of the project, to ensure a smooth take-off which is proposed to commence in 2024.



He commended the Technical Experts Committee for the professionalism and tenacity shown in preparing for the implementation of the project.



Mr Chris Appiah, Acting Director of Transport, ECOWAS Commission, said processes were at an advanced stage for the realisation of the long conceived project.



He said feasibility and preliminary designs of the project had been completed, adding that preparation of bidding documents for the various Lots had also commenced.



This, he noted, would enable the Commission to approach investors to raise finances to construct the highway.



Already, he said, the ECOWAS Commission and member countries had been successful in the moblisation of $42.55 million from its partners such as the African Development Bank and the European Union, for technical studies of the project.



The cost of the project is estimated at $15 billion dollars.



“I think the amount mobilised just for the technical studies speaks to the fact that this is a very priority project, you know, for all the five countries, the presidents of the five countries and development partners who are with us,” he said.



Mr Terna Ibi, Chairman of the Committee of Experts, indicated that the Experts Committee would ensure that the project was delivered to the satisfaction of the people within the project corridor.



“I want to assure you that the experts are aware of this huge responsibility and are committed to providing practicable solutions and advice that will guide the Steering Committee at every stage of this project,” he said.