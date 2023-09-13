GUTA to protest against GRA over alleged discrimination at check points in Ashanti Region

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The Ashanti branch of the Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA), has served notice of a massive demonstration against the Ghana Revenue Authority for allegedly discriminating against its members at various checkpoints.



According to them, they face discrimination and intimidation by officials of the Customs Division of the GRA.



The Association has in that light given the government and the relevant stakeholders a two-week ultimatum to address the situation.



They have threatened to close their shops and proceed with a massive protest.



The Ashanti regional chairman of GUTA, Anthony Oppong, their members are being made to pay additional charges at various checkpoints while transporting their goods to the Ashanti region after clearing them from the port.



According to him, the decision to protest has come after various discussions with the stakeholders have failed.



“People are gathered here this morning because of what is considered discrimination by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority. We all go to the ports and do the same duties that our other counterparts in the other regions do but when you are on your to Kumasi, we have the official Custom barriers at Bunso and then Kumasi and we are often stopped by both the national and regional task force and made to pay before we are released which does not happen to our counterparts from other regions,” he said.



