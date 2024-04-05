GRIDCo drags ECG before Energy Minister over load-shedding timetable

Business News of Friday, 5 April 2024

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has filed a report against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, over the former's refusal to provide a load-shedding timetable amidst the intermittent power outages, otherwise, known as 'dumsor'.



In a letter dated Thursday, March 28, 2024, GRIDCo stated categorically that the ECG's disregard for load management instructions was a clear violation of its regulations and posed a significant threat to the stability of the power grid.



It further noted that the release of the load-shedding timetable can prevent avoidable power outages for customers and system collapse.



“We note with grave concern the repeated instances where Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Operations personnel fail to follow load management instructions issued by the SCC. This non-compliance poses a significant threat to the stability of the power grid, potentially leading to avoidable power outages for customers and system collapse," GRIDCo stated in the letter to the Minister of Energy.



“The SCC routinely communicates load management directives to ECG Operations. However, these instructions are often either not effected or inadequately implemented. This results in a decline in system frequency, triggering the operation of the Automatic Frequency Load Shedding (AFLS) relays, SCC having to disconnect feeders serving bulk customers to correct the decaying frequency,” the letter read in parts.



It further said, “When these emergency disconnections occur, ECG publishes customer notices attributing the loss of power supply to GRIDCo, which is not an accurate description of the current situation. Furthermore, ECG’s disregard for load management instructions is a clear violation of the regulations.”



GRIDCo, therefore, urged Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to ensure that ECG complies with the issuance of a load-shedding timetable.



It would be recalled that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to furnish it with a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.



Amidst escalating concerns over the persistent power cuts across the country, some Ghanaians called on the power distribution company to release a load-shedding timetable. However, it came to no avail.



ECG’s management maintained that the power outages stem from technical difficulties and that no formal load-shedding schedule will be implemented.



