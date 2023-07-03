GPRTU demonstrate over dilapidated roads at Shama

Business News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Protesters in Shama, located in the Western Region of Ghana, caused commuters to be stranded on Monday morning as members of the Ghana Road Transport Union (GPRTU) parked their vehicles to draw attention to the poor state of roads in the constituency.



Traditional authorities, who share concerns about the district's conditions, also joined the drivers in the demonstration.



The demonstrators effectively halted all vehicular movement within the district, resulting in significant inconvenience and economic disruption.



John Amoh, the Shama District Chairman of the GPRTU, expressed the drivers' frustration with the state of the roads.



He stated that the roads in the district are in a deplorable condition and that the government has consistently failed to address their concerns.



Amoh further emphasised that the drivers and protesters will continue their demonstration until their grievances are addressed.



He highlighted the broken promises made by the government, including the construction of a district hospital that had been announced and even had a sod-cutting ceremony, but no progress has been made on the project.



The protesters feel abandoned by the government and are determined to persist until their voices are heard.