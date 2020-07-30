Business News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: GNA

GCB rolls out instant VISA, Mastercards, Union pay

GCB Bank has begun the instant issuance of both proprietary cards and international cards across its branches nationwide.



GCB customers can now apply and receive VISA Cards, Mastercards and GCB ReadyCash cards across all branches instantly.



A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the Bank would also begin the instant issuing of Union Pay International (UPI), formerly China Union Pay early next month.



This follows the successful migration of the Bank’s system and integration of ATMs last week.



It said the instant issuance of GCB cards was a major move under the Bank’s transformation and digitization programme.



The Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, in a remark, said, “Investment is being made to transform the Bank into a world-class one to delight customers.”



He said, “The banking landscape is changing. A new wave of technology is revolutionizing the way customers engage with their finances. From social to mobile capabilities, GCB is having to redirect the way we do business to deliver a better customer experience and remain competitive.”



It said with networked branches of 185 across the country and digitization, GCB was becoming the bank of choice.



Mr. Charles C. C. C. Crabbe, Head of Operations speaking on the project stated that the strategic move was aimed at providing convenience for customers to help drive digital banking especially in the Covid-19 era.



It said, “These cards can be used on the over 300 GCB ATMs nationwide, other bank's ATMs, Point of Sale (POS) devices at merchant points and for other international transactions.”

