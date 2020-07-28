General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Govt to pull down GBC, Telcos masts at Wa Airport

A telecommunication mast

Masts belonging to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and some telecommunications networks mounted around the Wa Airport are hampering the full operationalization of the facility, Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda has said.



According to Mr Adda, efforts to get owners of the masts to remove them have proved futile.



Answering questions in the name of Wa Central MP Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, Mr. Adda disclosed that but for COVID-19, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority through the national security were going to pull down the masts and surcharge the owners.



According to the Navrongo MP, the continuous existence of the masts pose a threat to aircrafts.



“The main obstacles faced at the Wa Airport are the siting of communication masts in the airspace around the airport. The masts are owned by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Radio Upper West, Vodafone and AirtelTigo."



“The authority was collaborating with the appropriate authorities to move the masts and surcharge the owners when the COVID-19 pandemic came up and stalled the process. In this regard, the GCAA has since resumed its collaboration with the appropriate agencies to get the masts removed,” Mr Adda told Parliament.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.