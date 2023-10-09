Freezing my bank accounts has caused me hardship and stress - Cecilia Dapaah tells Court

Business News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah is requesting an expedited hearing for her appeal against the Office of the Special Prosecutor's actions to confirm the seizure of money found in her residence and the freezing of her bank accounts, citinewsroom.com reports



Cecilia Dapaah claims that these actions have inflicted hardship, stress, and embarrassment upon her.



Dapaah formally submitted her request to expedite the hearing process, citing the urgency of her situation.



This request comes after the High Court initially denied a similar application and ordered the anti-corruption agency to unfreeze her bank accounts and return the confiscated money to her.



However, the Office of the Special Prosecutor later re-seized the funds and re-froze her bank accounts, prompting Dapaah's appeal.



The case had been scheduled for a hearing on October 18, following the filing of the confirmation application on September 11.



However, Dapaah is urging for a swifter resolution, proposing that the case be heard on October 11.



Additionally, Dapaah has refuted allegations made by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which claimed she was involved in real estate business under aliases and that her late brother's bank accounts were still transferring money to her.



She addressed these allegations in an affidavit opposing the confirmation of the re-seized GH¢2.83 million and the continued freezing of her bank accounts.



