FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo speaks with BBC Africa on Ghana's economy, E-Levy

Business News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

In April 2022, BBC Africa released the first part of an interview with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Ghana's economy.



The conversation between the President and Okochwe covered various sectors of the Ghanaian economy and recent occurrences in the socio-political space of the country.



There was a banter between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the BBC’s Peter Okochwe over the health of Ghana’s economy when the president granted an interview to the global broadcaster.



The president was asked about the government’s recently passed Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) law, the tourism sector, and the Black Stars' qualification for the 2022 World Cup among others.



On the economy, however, the host suggested that Ghana’s economy in its current state is doing terribly with the high cost of living and increasing fuel prices among others.



But President Akufo-Addo maintained that the situation in Ghana is not as bad and that the current state of the economy is a result of global events in which Ghana is not in isolation.



President Akufo-Addo was a guest on the April 4, 2022 edition of the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme hosted by Peter Okwoche.