Full Video: Akufo-Addo speaks with BBC Africa on Ghana's economy, E-Levy

Business News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo hosted by BBC's Peter Okochwe



Journalist describes state of Ghana’s economy as terrible



President attributes economic situation to global events



There was a banter between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the BBC’s Peter Okochwe over the health of Ghana’s economy when the president granted an interview to the global broadcaster.



The conversation between the President and Okochwe covered various sectors of the Ghanaian economy and recent occurrences in the socio-political space of the country.



The president was asked about the government’s recently passed Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) law, the tourism sector and the Black Stars qualification to the 2022 World Cup among others.



On the economy, however, the host suggested that Ghana’s economy in its current state is doing terrible with high cost of living and increasing fuel prices among others.



But President Akufo-Addo maintained that the situation in Ghana is not as bad and that the current state of the economy is a result of global events in which Ghana is not in isolation.



President Akufo-Addo was a guest on the April 4, 2022 edition of the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme hosted by Peter Okwoche.



Watch the full interview below:







