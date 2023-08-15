FDA confiscates unregistered pharmaceutical products

Business News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) in the North East region has confiscated unregistered pharmaceutical products in six districts of the region.



According to the FDA North East Regional Director, Jacob Amoako Mensah, the retrieved unregistered pharmaceutical products were not supposed to be sold over the counter.



He stated that those pharmaceutical products were supposed to be bought based on prescription, but, were openly displayed to be sold to the public.



Mr Mensah in an interview with the media said, “The Food and Drug Authority since we came to the North East Region over four months now, we have combed the entire six districts of the region and have conducted market surveillance in all the over-the-counter medicine shops."



“We have retrieved a number of unregistered pharmaceutical products that are not to be sold by over-the-counter medicine sellers because for pharmaceuticals, we are supposed to buy them with prescriptions and these drugs found are not supposed to be sold,” he said.



The impounded items were destroyed at the Gambaga dam site.



