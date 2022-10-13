FDA cautions Ghanaians over contaminated sausage on the market

Business News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has warned consumers against two contaminated sausage brands currently on the market.



In a statement, the authority said the brands– AIA Wudy and Pavo brands under the Agricola Tre Vali sausage products have been recalled by Italian authorities for containing listeria bacteria.



The FDA has also conducted market surveillance and Pavo Frankfurt sausages with expiry dates of November 2022 were found in Ho in the Volta Region.



The FDA has since directed persons in possession of any of the brands to return them to any FDA office.



“The attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been drawn to the recall of Agricola Tre Vali sausage products, namely, AIA Wudy and Pavo brands, by the Italian authorities due to the presence of Listeria bacteria in these sausages made from poultry meat.”



“So far, no AIA Wudy sausages have been found on our market. The FDA directs that anyone in possession of the above-mentioned products should immediately take them to either our Head Office or Regional Offices across the country.”



“The FDA wishes to assure the public that its surveillance teams continue to monitor the markets for any of the above-mentioned products”, excerpts of the statement further added.