Economist challenges government on its unemployment figures

Business News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unemployment remains the major challenge of every government and despite measures put in place to salvage the situation, the canker keeps deepening and getting worse.



Speaking on the rising unemployment rate in the country, Renowned economist, Dr Ishmael Yamson, questioned the number of jobs government claims it has created for the teeming unemployed youth.



According to him, the manufacturing sector, which can absorb the unemployed has been shedding numbers due to the economic crisis, hence the doubt about the government's job-creation figures.



Speaking on Joy News and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, the renowned economist said, “Even the manufacturing, I can bet you that 9 out of 10 factories in Ghana are shedding numbers. So those figures that we are quoting, what will they mean to people.”



He further said, “poverty levels rising means we have a problem.”



Mr Yamson stressed that government needs to be more deliberate in boosting the agriculture, manufacturing and tourism sectors because it employs large numbers of people.



Unemployment as a percentage of the labour force is expected to tick slightly to 4.0% in 2023 from 3.9% in 2022, Fitch Solutions has revealed.



Also, in a recent report released by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), unemployment rates are highest among female youth.



