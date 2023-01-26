Each shop will soon get its own meter – Dan Botwe assures traders at Kejetia market

Business News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe has intervened in the quest by the traders at the Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Ashanti region for individual meters.



All the over 7,000 lockable shops in the market are connected by one meter.



The traders since the commissioning of the market for business have demanded that separate meters be provided for each store.



Some of the traders have shut down their stores as more of them are contemplating closing down due to what they describe as exorbitant electricity bills.



In an interview with Class News' Elisha Adarkwah, when the Minister toured the second phase of the Central Market project, he said things are being put in place to procure individual meters for the traders.



He said he had met with the market queens and their followers, the various trader's associations, and also the Kumasi Mayor and his team as well as the Board of the market on the meter issue.



The Minister said he will be meeting with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Ministry of Energy as well as other stakeholders to deliberate on the procurement of the meters.



Mr Botwe expressed confidence that the concerns of the traders regarding the individual meters will be resolved very soon as he works with the ECG to procure the meters.