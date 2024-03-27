ECG Board Chair Keli Gadzekpo resigns

Business News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Keli Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has tendered in his resignation.



His resignation, effective immediately, is said to be due to personal reasons.



Appointed to the Board in 2017 by then Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, Gadzekpo was tasked with a pivotal role in ensuring energy sufficiency.



A seasoned entrepreneur, Gadzekpo has been instrumental in the growth of various companies, notably the Databank Group of Companies, which encompasses Databank Asset Management Services and Databank Epack Investment Fund Ltd.



With over two decades of experiences in investment banking, he currently serves as the Board Chairman for Enterprise Group.



Additionally, Gadzekpo chairs the Databank Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Databank Group.



Educated at Achimota School, Gadzekpo holds a BSc in Accounting from Brigham Young University and is a CPA from the USA.



He furthered his education as a Mason Fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, earning a master’s degree in Public Administration.



According to reports, the finance expert, in his resignation letter, cited personal reasons for his decision to step down from his role.



However, his resignation comes on the back of recent erratic power supply in the country, which has seen several calls being made on the ECG to release a load shedding management schedule.



