DKM customers shower praises on Akufo-Addo for paying them

The affected customers of DKM Diamond Microfinance have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for paying their locked-up funds.



In a statement issued by the affected customers and signed by their spokesperson Mr Maxwell Mahama, the group said President Akufo-Addo “has fulfilled and honoured the pledge he made to all affected customers at Nkoranza, Techiman and Sunyani during the round up to the 2016 general elections”.



“He promised to pay, in full, depositors’ liquidator claims and, indeed, he has done same.”



The statement also revealed: “About 13,000 affected customers are receiving, in full, and final payments of all lost deposits”.



“We have received messages and copies of lists from the official liquidator indicating our scheduled dates, unique codes, our account numbers, branches we had made our deposits, and presently Ghana Commercial Banks in Sunyani, namely: (Sunyani Main and Sunyani Market branches) to receiving our deposits.”



The affected customers continued: “All you need is to go to the Bank and present your information to the representatives of the Official Liquidator and the money is paid into your personal account.”



According to them: “The sweetest amongst all is that when you receive your money, then you have this alert on your phone: ‘Dear Maxwell Mahama, kindly note that the Official Liquidator has credited your GCB account with your outstanding validated claim on DKM. Please visit GCB SUNYANI branch to access your funds. Kindly call the Registrar General's Department on 0302664691/0302664693 should you require any further clarification’”.



“Another opportunity for other affected customers is that if you could not receive your money on the scheduled date, you will be given another date to come for payment”, she said.



The statement further continued: “Again, if you have a genuine deposit slip and could not submit same on the dates the official liquidator had called for proof of evidence for verification and validation, you will be allowed to submit your document for verification and validation process”.



The statement added: “On behalf of all affected customers of DKM, I say ayekooo Mr President.”



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cautioned the general public against investing in financial institutions that are not licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which “will put us in a difficult position.”



Speaking on Techiman-based Classic FM, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “It is important to find out whether a scheme is licensed by Bank of Ghana, Securities and Exchange Commission or whether it is legitimate.”



According to Nana Akufo-Addo, the erstwhile Mahama administration started paying some customers who had their monies locked up in DKM and his regime is doing the same thing, with the assurance that every customer would be paid by the end of September this year.



“I instructed that we find money and pay all the locked-up funds. Since September 2017, we've made some payments. We are left with just a few. Even that, we’ve started paying. I'm sure you've heard that some people have received their money.



“By the end of September 2020, we will clear everything. I'll pay everybody and put an end to the matter once and for all,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

