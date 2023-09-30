Court gives #OccupyBoG organisers greenlight to demonstrate on Tuesday

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The #OccupyBoG protest organisers have received permission to proceed with their demonstration on Tuesday, October 3.



This decision comes after an Accra High Court ruled that the processes of service by the Ghana Police Service were ineffective in notifying the respondents.



Principal State Attorney George Tetteh Sackey had informed the court that he had served the processes on all the respondents. However, Justice Edward Twum, presiding over the case, noted that there was only proof of service for three out of the four respondents, making the service incomplete.



The police had sought an order from the court to require the protest organisers to clarify the routes for their demonstration. However, the judge emphasised the need for evidence of service to all parties before granting a hearing.



As it stands, only Ato Forson was not served.



The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, October 11, allowing the #OccupyBoG protest to proceed as planned on October 3.



The protest, led by Minority MPs and other groups, aims to call for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies over a GH¢60.8 billion loss incurred by the bank.