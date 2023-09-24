Corruption, economic mismanagement have stolen the future prosperity of the youth - Financial Analyst

Business News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Financial Analyst with Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has joined the demonstration against government over bad governance and economic hardship.



According to him, the high rate of corruption and economic mismanagement on the part of government have stolen the future prosperity of the youth.



He averred that the youth were the ones who would foot the compounding debt of government in future.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the financial analyst stated that the #OccupyJulorbiHouse was a legitimate expression of how the youth feel amidst the high cost of living and economic crisis.



Joe Jackson said, "Corruption and economic mismanagement have stolen the future prosperity that the youth of this country deserve. "Who will pay all the debt?" - the youth."



"The hashtag is a legitimate expression of how the youth of this country feel. #OccupyJulorbiHouse #BrokeGhana #FixTheCountry," it added.



b>The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest



#OccupyJulorbiHouse, for good reasons, has been trending for three straight days topping trends as protesters under the guidance of Democracy Hub marched against economic malaise and corruption.



On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, the police illegally rounded up hundreds of protesters who were marching to demand action on the prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police, triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of the police.



Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up into about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.



In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Command, encountered some amounts of police violence, including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phone and in the case of others, physical assault.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



While Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra Road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.



Both Days 2 and 3 saw some celebrities join the protest.



