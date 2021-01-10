Business News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: flightradar24.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Commercial flights down 42% in 2020 - Report

Commercial flights ended 2020 down 41.7% from 2019

Commercial flights ended 2020 down 41.7% from 2019. Total flights finished the year 27% below 2019 levels, according to a report by Flightradar24.



Commercial traffic continued its slow rebound in December, rising to just 36.5% below 2019 levels (-39.8% in November).



Commercial flights were also down 41.7% overall in 2020, bottoming out in mid-April and making a moderate recovery through mid-August before the pace slowed.



Helped by holiday travel at the end of the year, commercial traffic in December was only down 36.5% from 2019. Commercial traffic grew 9.2% in December over November (compared to 3.4% growth in the same period in 2019).



The total number of flights tracked by Flightradar24 decreased by 27% in 2020, coming in at just shy of 50 million flights for the year.



December flights were down 19% below 2019 levels. The total number of flights tracked increased by 2.3% from November to December.