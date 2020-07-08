Business News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: laudbusiness.com

Coronavirus has reduced air pollution from aviation, automobile industries – Professor

Dr Jurgen Bode, a Professor of International Business and Deputy Vice-Chancellor for International Affairs & Diversity at the University of Applied Sciences, Bonn, Germany, has explained that COVID-19 has led to deglobalisation in which many countries are focusing on their strategies within.



He said in some cases, businesses are diversifying and innovating with 100% raw materials and inputs from within their respective countries.



Prof Bode said though the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted global marketing, logistics and supply chain, it has led to massive reduction in air pollution from the aviation and automobile industries.



He also explained that in Germany, COVID-19 stimulus packages are targeted to promote electric vehicles to sustain a reduction in air pollution and meet climate change expectations.



Prof Bode said COVID-19 has taught the whole world that countries, multinational companies, and other businesses can cut down on travel cost and still be productive and relevant.



He emphasised that COIVD-19 has saved a lot of expenditure budgeted for business, conference and other related travels by organisations. Prof Bode challenged countries and organisations not to forget the core lessons when Coronavirus Pandemic is finally defeated.



He was speaking during the University of Cape Coast School of Business 6th and final session of the e-seminar series on the topic ‘Coronavirus Pandemic: Global Marketing, Logistics and Supply Chain’.



The seminar was held on 1 July 2020 and was chaired by Prof Francis Amanquandoh, the Provost of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies.



He was happy to be part of the seminar series and praised the School of Business for organising the event and inviting experienced discussants to be part of it.



Prof Amanquandoh was particularly satisfied with the topics chosen for each session.



The Dean of the School of Business, Professor John Gatsi, in his brief remarks, thanked all the discussants, especially those from other universities in Ghana, Germany, United States of America and South Africa as well as professional bodies, for being part of the programme.



He said the blend of international and national academics on the one hand; and industry and professional bodies’ representation on the other, demonstrates the strength of the School of Business in ensuring diversity and closer affinity with professional bodies in accounting, taxation, marketing, human resource, banking, corporate governance, procurement and supply chain.



Prof Gatsi called on businesses and employers to support the school in delivering its programmes through online learning platforms to be as effective as face-to-face delivering.



He said online teaching and learning require maximum discipline and a congenial learning environment for students, even though they are not congregating at a physical learning centre.



Prof Gatsi, therefore, appealed to institutions and employers not to deny their workers leave during this sandwich session merely because the programmes are delivered online.



He said granting leave to employees to participate in the online delivery mode or creating virtual learning spaces in offices to be used during scheduled lecture times, is a great contribution to the efforts of the Business School as this will allow the students to fully participate.



Prof Gatsi also appealed to businesses to create innovative engagement with students by creating virtual internship opportunities for those interested, to have their internship experience with them.

