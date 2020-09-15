Business News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Land border closure causing price hikes in electronics - Dealers

File photo: [The Ghana-Aflao border]

Some dealers in electronics in Accra have attributed the increase in prices of laptops and their accessories to the closure of the country’s borders.



The traders said the closure of the country’s borders to contain COVID-19 created a shortage in supply and causing price hikes.



Mr Douglas Nartey, a dealer in laptop accessories at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle told the Ghana News Agency that the closure of the border had affected the importation of goods, with the few items in stock attracting higher prices because of high demand.



He said products including HP, Dell, and Apple were out of stock, compelling some shops to shut down.



Mr Usman Moro, another dealer at the “Tip Toe” lane said the cost of laptop charger, which used to be between GH¢25 and GH¢30 was now going for GH¢50.



He said laptop covers, selling at GH¢50 before the pandemic was now between GH¢ 80 and GH¢100.



Mr Moro said laptop batteries used to be between GH¢70 and GH¢150 but were now between GH¢85 and GH¢300.



Another dealer, Nana Kofi Poku said due to the pandemic, the business had been very slow.



Mr Kelly Njoku, also a dealer, said “I hope government opens the borders soon with the gradual easing of restrictions so we can import products and increase sales.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.