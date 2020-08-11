Business News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Cornavirus: Adhere to safety protocols - Tourism Authority to spots, bar operators

The GTA says it has observed a lot open spot and bars are observing the preventive measures

10TH AUGUST 2020



PRESS RELEASE



The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) appeals to it’s members in the Tourism and Hospitality sector and the general public to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) outlined by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to prevent the spread of COVID 19. GHATOF is the umbrella body of all the private tourism operators in the country.



The Research and Advocacy Team of the Federation led by its Executive Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Frimpong on Friday 7th and Saturday 8th August evenings embarked on a two day outreach to have a first hand information on how its members and visitors to the open spot and bars were observing the CORONA VIRUS preventive measures after the President lifted the ban on their operations in his recent 14th address to the nation.



Some of the open spots and bars the team visited in Accra were at places like Awoshie, Kwashieman, Kaneshie, Dansoman, Adabraka and Dansoman. The rest were in Osu, Spintex, Teshie Nungua Sakumono and Shalom Spot.



The general observation of the team was not too encouraging. Most of these open spots and bars operators didn’t pay much attention to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the GTA and the health protocols by the WHO.



Some of the places the team visited didn’t have Veronica Buckets available at vantage points, no COVID 19 posters pasted to prompt customers to wash their hands with soap under running water, no hand sanitizers at most places, customers walked in and without nose mask or face shield on.



Strangely a number of attendants at these places waited on customers without their nose mask on. Practicing of social distance was poorly observed.



The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) by this press release wishes to appeal to all its members and the general public to adhere to all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put out by the regulator (GTA).



We must all show responsibility in combating the COVID 19 pandemic.



GHATOF will continue to engage and collaborate with GTA to monitor and ensure businesses in the Tourism and Hospitality sector adhere to social distance rules and other COVID 19 preventive measures.



Mrs Bella Ayayee Ahu President.

