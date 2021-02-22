Business News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Cocoa farmers threaten demo over government's indebtedness to them

Cocoa farmers (file photo)

The Coalition of Cocoa farmers of Ghana has threatened to embark on a demonstration over the nonpayment of its members for produce supplied to the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).



The coalition has served notice to the government that it will stage a demonstration on Saturday, 6 March 2021 if payments for the produce supplied are not received by the scheduled date.



In a statement issued by the coalition signed by its Chairman, Mr James Osei, the cocoa farmers said: “We, the Coalition of Cocoa farmers of Ghana, are very much concerned about how the government and COCOBOD are treating farmers in this country.”



The farmers stated: “We have not received payment for our produce supplied to COCOBOD,” since the beginning of the year 2021.



“We have also not received any explanation from the government to that effect,” the coalition indicated.



They added: “However, we the farmers by this press statement, want to alert the COCOBOD and government that over thousands of Cocoa farmers across the country will be staging a massive demonstration at Bunso on 6 March 2021 if we do not receive payment by then.”



It, therefore, called on the government and COCOBOD to give them “feedback as soon as possible, "failure to which will lead to the execution of their “planned demonstration.”