Coalition of Individual Bondholders to picket MoF on July 11 over delayed payment

The Coalition of Individual Bondholders groups have revealed plans to begin to picketing the Ministry of Finance (MoF) from July 11, 2023 to demand payment of outstanding principals and coupons owed to them by the government of Ghana.



According to the coalition, payment of some bonds has been in default for over 100 days, and it has been over 50 days since agreeing on terms captured in the MoU signed on May 16, 2023 with no implementation undertaken nor official communication on a way forward.



In a joint statement signed by the Convener of Individual Bondholders Forum, Senyo Hosi, and Convener of Individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana, Dr. Joel Djangma, they outlined that the conduct of government, intended or otherwise, has been condescending, insensitive and disrespectful to its own citizens whose only crime has been to trust their government with their savings.



“What is worse is the untold hardship and unjustified suffering these citizens and their dependants continue to bear. Citizens continue to be denied medication for self, children and parents, school fees for children and relatives, sustenance of family and the dignity of adulthood. This unjustifiable pain must stop,” the statement read.



The Coalition continued, “We shall picket each day from the 11th of July 2023 till the grievances of the lives at stake are addressed.”



Meanwhile, the Coalition ahead of the picketing said it will hold a town hall meeting on Sunday July 9, 2023 at 1pm to discuss the modalities of the exercise which will take place at the Ministry of Finance.



