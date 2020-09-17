Business News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Chief commends assembly for promoting industrialisation

A traditional ruler has commended the Sekyere Kumawu District Assembly for efforts to promote rural industrialization in the district.



Nana Amankwaah Adiyaa II, the chief of Akotosu, who gave the commendation, said the establishment of agro-processing factories, warehouses and vocational and skills training centres in the communities in the district, was a demonstration of government’s commitment to transform the socio-economic conditions of the people.



Nana Adiyaa said this when Mr Samuel Addai Agyekum, the District Chief Executive, paid a working visit to inspect works on the gari processing factory, which is under construction in the community.



The factory, which is about 85 per cent complete, is being established by the District Assembly in collaboration with Grade A Company Limited, a private entity, to process cassava which is cultivated in large quantities in the area to reduce postharvest losses.



The Business Advisory and Resource Centre under the National Board for Small Scale Industries is providing technical advice for the project.



Nana Adiyaa pointed out that providing economic infrastructure and equipping the youth with technical and vocational skills was the surest way to empower the people, especially those in rural communities, and uplift them from poverty.



He also commended the district assembly for collaborating effectively with traditional authorities in the district in project development and implementation and said that had ensured acceptability and ownership of the various projects by the people.



Nana Adiyaa said the gari processing factory was not only going to open up the community but would help to attract other economic activities for the benefit of the people.



The Sekyere Kumawu District Assembly to address challenges of post-harvest losses, facilitate convenient market platforms for farm produce and enhance food storage and security is facilitating the construction of warehouses and agro-processing factories in some communities.



Among them are the Ghana Buffer Stock Company warehouse project at Abena-Ato community and the Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX), warehouse projects at Wonoo and Temaate communities, which are about 80 per cent complete.



Mr Addai Agyekum said the Assembly was not only focusing on interventions that would empower the people economically but also creating sustainable human resource development and livelihoods to lift the people out of poverty in the district.

