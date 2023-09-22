Cecilia Dapaah has never owned a real estate business - PA rubbishes OSP claim

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Personal Assistant of former Sanitation and Water Resources, Kofi Mensah Asare, has squashed claims by the Office of the Special Prosecutor that Cecilia Dapaah operates a real estate business.



Kofi Mensah Asare stated categorically that the former minister had never owned a real estate business.



He explained that Cecilia Dapaah once bought a SSNIT apartment at Kpone for her late mother but later sold it.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Mr Asare said, “Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah has never owned a real estate business. She bought a Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) apartment at Kpone affordable housing scheme for her late mother and later decided to sell it off. How that translates to her owing of a real estate business beats human imagination.”



He therefore entreated the public to disregard the statement by the OSP that Cecilia Dapaah operates a real estate company with fake identity.



The Personal Assistant further entreated the Office of the Special Prosecutor to desist from engaging in a “trial by public opinion.”



He said this can create prejudice in court.



The OSP had earlier stated that the former Minister “was engaged in undisclosed and undeclared real estate business in which she obscured and concealed the transactions by employing the use of aliases to avoid detection of the actual ownership of the business and properties, while cleverly receiving proceeds of the transactions in her bank account and investments.”



Not long ago, the OSP seized millions of cash from the former Minister and ordered the freezing of some bank accounts with over GH¢40 million transactions.



This was after it came to bear that two house helps of Cecilia Dapaah were facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at her residence in Abelemkpe in October 2022.



The two, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.



Both were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.



SA/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards