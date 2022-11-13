Cancer-causing products recalled in the US, not Ghana - FDA

Business News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured Ghanaians that the dry shampoo products recalled in the United States Food and Drugs Administration for the presence of benzene are not in Ghana.



The FDA in its statement said the products Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI, and TRESemme dry shampoos are not registered for sale in Ghana.



According to the Authority, the said chemical discovered in the products could cause cancers including leukaemia and some blood disorders which can be life threatening.



It added that the announcement revealed 70% of the recalled brands showed definite levels of benzene.



The FDA said the company classified the presence of benzene as an error during the manufacturing process.



It stressed that its surveillance teams will continue to monitor the markets for any of the above-mentioned products.