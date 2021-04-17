Cal Bank and Fan Milk extend stock market gains

Business News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



The benchmark index advanced by 3.11 points (+0.14%) due to upward price movements in Cal Bank (+7.81%) and Fan Milk (+0.91%) to close at 2,305.10 with a year-to-date return of 18.72%. The market capitalization was up 0.06% to close at GH¢58.12 billion.



The GSE Financial Index moved up by 5.44 points (+0.30%), closing at 1,840.69 with a year-to-date return of 3.25% while Fan Milk (+0.91%) pushed the SAS Manufacturing Index up by 1.78 points (+0.12%) to close at 1,489.64 with a year-to-date return of -12.44%.



A total of 6,977,783 shares valued at GH¢6,152,441 changed hands from 1,501,591 shares valued at GH¢1,401,201 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 76.79% of the total volumes traded and 80.99% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.