Brokers to discuss effects of global economic challenges, DDEP on insurance industry

Business News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: Bismark Awusah, Contributor

The 2023 edition of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG) Educational Conference and Exhibition is expected to focus on the effect of Global Economic Challenges and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on the insurance industry.



The event which is slated for March 21 to 25 at Eusbett Hotel, Sunyani in the Bono Region will host over 200 insurance players and the audience will among others include Insurance Brokers, Reinsurance Brokers, Insurance Companies, Reinsurance Companies, the Insurance Regulator (NIC), as well as other stakeholders including the Press.



A presentation on this year’s topic, “The Effect of the Global Economic Challenges on the Ghanaian Insurance Industry” will be delivered by Country Senior Partner at accounting and auditing firm, PwC Ghana Ltd., Vish Ashiagbor.



His presentation is expected to focus on the effect of the global economic challenges on the Ghanaian insurance industry (brokers, insurers, reinsurers, insuring public, etc.)



Also, the lessons learnt and what interventions the insurance players and the regulator can initiate to mitigate the impact as well as what strategies insurance players could adopt to manoeuvre through these difficult times and become profitable.





The Commissioner of Insurance at the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Prof. Justice Yaw Ofori is expected to Chair the Opening Ceremony on March 22, 2023. The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene as well as Sunyani Queen mother, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II are expected to grace the occasion.



A Young Executives’ Forum on “Personal and Professional Development” is expected to be hosted by CEO of ASIAC Ltd., Solomon Lartey who is also President of the CIIG.



The conference will also feature CEOs’ Forum on the theme, “Returning to Underwriting Profits: The Perspective of Industry Players” as well as an Open Forum on the Implementation of Marine Cargo Insurance, Debt Exchange Programme & Life Insurance, etc.



The association led by the Executive Council will also make courtesy visits to selected Senior High Schools in the Bono Region to donate some items to their schools and engage the students on insurance and career opportunities in the insurance industry.





The association shall also embark on health walk and tree planting exercise as well as other recreational activities such as Akwaaba Barbeque & Dinner, Indoor & Outdoor Games, Talent Night, etc. as well as Dinner Dance & Awards.



IBAG Conference and Exhibition is a forum organised annually for continuing professional development that presents delegates with an opportunity to network and build relationships, learn and share best practices, innovative ideas, and strategies for the development of the insurance industry.