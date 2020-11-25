Business News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Business 24

Banks urged to adapt to shifting customer expectations post coronavirus pandemic

Some key banks in Ghana

Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante, says banks must reshape their products and services by providing a consolidated offering to meet shifting customer expectations.



He believes the shift in customer preferences will drive their demand for seamless banking transactions across different channels; instant payment on all transactions that are reliable and secure without any delay or interruptions; and digital payment products that are tailored to their needs and produces instant satisfaction for them.



Speaking on the topic: The Future of Banking Post the Global Pandemic at the 2020 Virtual Digital Banking Summit, Mr.Asante highlighted the need for banks to embrace emerging technologies in the banking sector as that would drive changes in processes, products and service offerings and engagement with customers.



According to him, the future of banking rests on three pillars: Customer Expectations, Emerging Technologies and Optimal Business Model.



Mr. Asante said banks need to focus on how to use data and insights to deliver a more customized, individual experience from content and insights, to the value proposition that a customer receives from their bank.



Shedding light on emerging technologies, Mr. Asante stated that the fourth industrial revolution technologies will drive higher levels of customer experience and productivity in the banking industry.



He said these technologies will combat data fragmentation and accelerate feedback loops to anticipate customer moments of need allowing banks to capture value quickly. He emphasized that “bringing these technologies together allows for dynamic optimization, delivering a tailored product to a customer in the exact moment of need through a channel likely to maximize attention.”



He called on banks to operationalize business models that are adaptable to ensure that their institutions are nimble and can quickly respond to the rapid changes in the operating environment.



“In the post pandemic era, banks have an opportunity to challenge themselves and ask how they can achieve zero latency, zero touch, zero paper, across the board. They must continually invest to deliver innovative digital capabilities that leverage technologies to innovate faster and provide tailored products to meet changing customer needs and habits.”



At the same time, he tasked banks to reengineer their processes so as to contain cost and improve on efficiency while automating all their risk processes to ensure that risks are proactively mitigated in real-time.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.